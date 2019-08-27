Elkhart employees team with nonprofit to build beds for children

An Elkhart manufacturer is teaming up with an organization that helps provide beds for children who currently share a bed or sleep on the floor.

As 16 News Now photojournalist Derald Gray shows us, Welch Packaging is providing its own employees to help with the effort.

"We are going to build 20 bunk beds today, which means we'll have 40 kids off the floor in Elkhart County," said Jenny Sager, who works in marketing for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

"So this is not just an impact for kids in Elkhart County, but it's also employees here at Welch who are on the list to get beds," Welch Packaging assembly manager Katie Donat said. "So, it's helping out our own company"

"How could you not want to help a kid get off the floor? How could you not want to help a family provide for their child? Everybody needs somebody to walk with, and its super fun, super easy," Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer Lara Perry said.

Once they're built, those beds will be distributed to families in Elkhart County.

For more from Welch Packaging employees and Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers, watch the video above.

