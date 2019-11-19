Elkhart couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary

An Elkhart couple is celebrating a major milestone in their marriage.

"We never get mad at each other," shared Bertha Templeton, 88.

She and her husband, Paul, are celebrating 71 years of marriage. The two met after Paul's brother married Bertha's sister. Bertha would play hide-and-go-seek in the corn field at Paul's family farm.

"I’d peak around her so I could see her," recalled Paul, 92. "I didn’t want her to see me ."

The two tied the knot in Maryland when Bertha was 17. Paul was four years older and out of the service. Together, they raised six children.

The Templetons credit their faith for allowing them to experience a long marriage.

"It has to be the Lord," Bertha said. "We have served the Lord for years, and we've done everything together."

The mindset has left a mark on Katrina Mangold, the life enrichment coordinator at Brentwood at Elkhart, where the Templetons live.

"It's not like The Notebook . It's real life," said Mangold. "Their spiritual journey together -- and that was one thing that Paul and Bertha taught me is if you have God in the center, then anything's possible."

The Templetons will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on Nov. 20.