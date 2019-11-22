Elkhart church gives away hundreds of turkeys to those in need

On Friday, they were talking turkey over in Elkhart.

A local church gave back to those in need by making sure they have all the goods for a great Thanksgiving meal.

The Connexions Church on West Beardsley Avenue held a turkey giveaway for the community to come together and help those in need.

"We just want to give back to the community, let the community know we're here," church member Ronald Robinson said.

There was a long line before the big giveaway, as some of those looking to snag a turkey and other Thanksgiving food arrived around the chilly hour of 8 a.m.

"I'm telling you, the feeling that you get from giving back is unbelievable,” Robinson said.

The gobbler giveaway ran from 10 a.m.-noon.

"People are in need, and if you’re willing to stand out in the cold to get a turkey and a turkey dinner, then obviously we're going to be able to bless you with that," said Clay Powell, pastor at Connexions Church in Elkhart.

Those attending the giveaway were just looking for a little help this year.

"This year's been a struggle financially, so we need all the help that we can get, so this is definitely a blessing," Christina Washington said.

It’s all about giving back.

"I see a lot of needs, a lot for people that are struggling, and I just want to be able to help," Powell said.

"There's a need for food here in Indiana, in Elkhart, Indiana, there's a lot of people unemployed, and a lot of people need it," Diane Tucker said.

The church is giving back in a big way in 2019

"The highest we've ever done is 28 turkeys,” Powell said, adding in another 272 this year.

"Go big or go home. Three hundred turkeys today are being given away," Robinson said.

This holiday season, organizers say it is important to give thanks for what you have and be giving to those who may be struggling, no matter who they are.

"We don't always know what people are going through, we don't always know what the struggle is for someone else,” Powell said. "Just don't forget about people. Every life matters, every life matters."

