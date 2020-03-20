Elkhart business offering free signs to restaurants offering carry-out

An Elkhart business is offering to help others impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

When bars and restaurants were ordered to close to dine-in patrons, some decided to offer carry-out, and some did not.

Printing company Alphagraphics is now offering free signs to make it clear which businesses are participating.

“I'm noticing that some of the smaller places that are still offering food services-- you can't really tell if they're open. A Taco Bell is a no brainer when you drive by the lights are on… but the place I went to last night… all the chairs were upside down on the tables, so I walked up the door and they have small handwritten note, but if I didn't get out of the car I would've never made a purchase at that restaurant,” Erik told 16 News Now.

Alphagraphics was able to give restaurants signs that would be easier for potential customers to see.

While their first idea was to help the service industry, Alphagraphics will help other small businesses that remain open as well.

If you’d like a free sign to promote your business, you can contact Alphagraphics at 574-295-1203.