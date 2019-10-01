Elkhart building to be demolished by hand

There’s a building in downtown Elkhart that has been deemed to be so dilapidated that it will be demolished by hand.

“There won't be a wrecking ball. There will be a demolition, but it’s pretty much by hand where there would be small hand equipment and an excavator, but there won't be anything banging into the building, per se, just for safety reasons,” Elkhart Building Commissioner Jim Holtz explained.

The city is stepping in to do the work after years of alleged neglect on the part of the private owners of the building at 131 S. Main Street.

Tons of precautions are being taken to protect pedestrians nearby in case the three-story building that they plan to knock down falls down in house-of-cards fashion.

Some of the bricks are bulging and bowed from extensive water damage. The weakened walls are in close proximity to streets and sidewalks that have been closed, flower planters that have been covered with wood and other buildings that are a mere alleyway away.

“Nobody wants to take it down. We're kind of being forced because of the inactivity of the owner to remove it,” Holtz said. “My best hope is that it comes down relatively easy and that we don't damage anything we're not supposed to.”

The actual demolition is set to begin Oct. 9. To further complicate matters, not all of the walls will be destroyed. The 13-inch wall on the north side of the building is shared with the building next door.

“They have to remove floor joists and ceiling joists out of that wall and take it very delicately, so we don't damage the wall that's going to remain,” Holtz said.

Holtz says the building dates back to the 1870s.

It will be torn down from top to bottom so road and sidewalk closings can be reevaluated as the work progresses and the danger subsides.

The demolition work will cost $115,000. Studies showed the cost of repairing the building would be closer to $800,000

