Elkhart brush pickup changing back to winter call-in schedule

Crews will be making their final rounds before changing back to the winter-call in schedule for brush pickup.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 4, Elkhart residents should call the Buildings and Grounds Department to request brush pickup. Brush will be picked up around every two to three weeks. Residents should place brush at the roadside separate from leaves and other yard debris.

Weekly residential brush pickup will continue in April 2020.

To contact the Elkhart Buildings and Grounds Department, call (574) 970-0542.