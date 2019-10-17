Elkhart armed robbery suspect arrested, may be connected to other robbery

A man was arrested after an Elkhart armed robbery, and police think he may be connected to another local robbery as well.

At 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart officers were dispatched to the Speedway Gas Station at 2755 S. Nappanee St.

Victims say a man walked into the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. Officers were able to get a description of the vehicle he left in.

Before that call, police had been dispatched to the 7-Eleven on Nappanee Street for a suspicious person. That person matched the description of the robbery suspect, but he left before officers arrived.

While investigating, Elkhart police learned that Goshen had a robbery at around 8:24 p.m. with a suspect matching the description of the Elkhart suspect.

At 10:36 p.m., officers found a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the Elkhart robbery. The suspect, 19-year-old Henry Littrice of Elkhart, was found in the vehicle and arrested for robbery.

