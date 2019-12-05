Elkhart apartments go without water for hours after crash with hydrant

A car crashing into an Elkhart hydrant Thursday morning caused an entire apartment complex to go hours without water.

The Elkhart Department of Public Works and utilities says that around 2 a.m., a car hit a fire hydrant at Hudson Pond Apartments, turning the parking lot into a lake. The collision broke the hydrant's shaft below ground.

In order to stop the leak, water was turned off for about 75 units until 11 a.m., according to the property manager.

The driver has not been publicly identified, nor was there any immediate word on what penalties, if any, he or she might face.

The city says this incident made a big mess and no homes were damaged, but residents could see some residue in their water.

"When there's a break such as this, sometimes sand, when we turn off the main, gets back into the main, at which point it might go into the people's houses and cause some plumbing problems. And we'll deal with that on a case-by-case basis," Elkhart engineering services manager Mike Machlan said.

The apartment manager says he expects the cleanup to cost a couple thousand dollars.

