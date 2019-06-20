Elkhart Public Works pulls orange and white koi from St. Joe River

The Elkhart Public Works and Utilities Aquatics Program caught about 20 different species of fish on the St. Joseph River Thursday, but one they couldn't have expected was a large orange and white koi.

"You never know what you are going to find when you do a fish survey on the St. Joe," Elkhart Public Works said in a Facebook post.

Geoff, seen posing with the fish above, reportedly caught the koi near Indiana University South Bend. Elkhart Public Works says it has encountered other koi on the river during past samples, even reeling in large goldfish.

But they are not thrilled about the exotic catch: Although interesting, koi are not a native fish to the St. Joseph River.

