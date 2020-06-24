Elkhart Public Library plans book giveaway day

Elkhart Public Library has partnered with Elkhart Noon Rotary Club, Read United, Friends of the Elkhart Public Library and Elkhart Community Schools for a morning of book giveaways to families in need this summer.

The latest Free Books to Feed Minds will be Monday, June 29 at eight Elkhart elementary schools during summer meal pickup times, where volunteers will be giving away free books for each child.

The elementary schools’ pickup times are:

- Bristol, Mary Daley, Monger and Woodland from 9 to 10 a.m.

- Beardsley and Roosevelt from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

- Mary Feeser and Pinewood 11 a.m. to noon.

The books will be sorted for age appropriate readers: picture books, early readers, first chapter books, middle grades and teens.

Social distancing measures will be taken for distribution and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.