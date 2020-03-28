Elkhart Police investigating shooting

Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to 200 block of Larson Avenue for reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.

There they found a 21-year-old man with non-left threatening injuries to his ankle.

The victim was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

The victim told police that an acquaintance shot him in his foot and then left the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574- 295-7070 or email at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

