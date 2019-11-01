Elkhart Police give update on PERF investigation into department

The Elkhart Police are looking at making changes at the department as the Police Executive Research Forum, PERF, review goes on. On Friday Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese and Chief Chris Snyder held a press conference to give an update on that review.

Chief Snyder says they are taking the advice from the PERF review to make changes that will lead to better relationships with Elkhart residents.

"During this time we've been provided information to help the police department grow," Chief Snyder says. "And to help us with recommendations with accountability, transparency, and community outreach."

"They're making recommendations on what we need to do make Elkhart a better police department and a safer community," Snyder adds.

One proposed change involves vehicle pursuit policy by establishing more accountability for officers and supervisors with regard to decisions made in pursuits.

Another area of focus is how they process feedback from residents.

"The rewritten policy spells out that all complaints, all inquiries and all commendations will be investigated regardless of what we feel their level of seriousness is,” Chief Snyder says.

There is now a link on elkhartpolice.org to submit feedback.

The final change discussed Friday is the creation of the chief's advisory board.

"This board will consist of members of the community who will meet with the chief on a regular basis, probably going to look at doing it monthly to begin, where they will be able to provide any concerns and feedback from the community to the Chief,” Chief Snyder says.

As the PERF review continues, other policies are being looked at for future changes.

"Our entire use of force policies is being reviewed.”

"I think this says to the citizens of Elkhart we acknowledge that we're not perfect and we're not going to be without fault but we're willing to make changes and improve,” Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese says.

No comments on Corey Newland and Joshua Titus, the two officers seen punching a handcuffed man in a video from January 2018.

"I can't talk about that. There's still criminal aspects of that case that are going on, but we feel the changes that we're making now will make the Elkhart Police Department a better place and we feel that it will certainly improve our relationships with the community."

There weren’t a lot of details on these proposed changes provided at the press conference and the reason given is that all proposals must be discussed and then approved by the Board of Public Safety before going into effect.

There is currently no date set for implementation of changes or completion of the PERF review as Elkhart Police say some of their policies are very large and take time to review. The Chief says they want to make sure they get the changes right the first time.

