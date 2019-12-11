Elkhart Police Department review to be presented Thursday morning

The final report of the independent third-party review of the Elkhart Police Department will be presented Thursday.

The review went into effect after surveillance video showed officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus beating a handcuffed suspect.

Both officers were placed on unpaid leave, and now they're both facing federal charges.

The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. The final report will be made public in its entirety afterward.

