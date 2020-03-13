Elkhart Memorial hosts Charlie Brown Musical

Students in Elkhart Thursday night put on a musical about a classic comic cartoon from the 1950's.

"You're a good man Charlie Brown" was held at Elkhart Memorial High School. It's the last time Elkhart Memorial will hold a musical on its own, before it merges with Elkhart Central High School next year.

Some the songs they did included "My Blanket and Me" and "The Red Baron".

"'You're a good man Charlie Brown' is the life and times of Charlie Brown," says Theatre Director Leann Sullivan. "It's all in a day, and the trials and tribulations that he goes through. Everything from flying a kite to getting excited that it actually flies and then it crashes to having to eat lunch at school and wanting the red head to look at him so bad and just everything he goes through for poor Charlie Brown."

The Vocal Director at Elkhart Memorial will be the new Choir Director at the new high school starting next year.