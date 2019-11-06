Elkhart Mayor-elect joins 16 Morning News Now following election

Democrat Mayor-elect Rod Roberson joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Now to talk about his win as Elkhart’s next mayor.

Roberson won the Elkhart Mayoral Race with 3,599 votes, beating Republican Dave Miller who received 2,773 votes.

Roberson discussed his plans for the four-year term, as well as his historic victory to become Elkhart’s first African American mayor-elect.

Roberson discussed his historic victory to become Elkhart’s first African-American mayor-elect, as well as what he plans to do during the four-year term.

“We have a few things we want to do to start the transition appropriately,” Roberson said. “I do have some plans for a transition team to make sure we’re ready to go.”

Current Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese joined Roberson during election night and offered some transitional help.

“He actually offered for there to be a smooth, orderly transition,” Roberson said. “He offered an office beside him for transition up until Jan. 1. That’s a gracious way to open up the door.”

Watch the entire interview with Rod Roberson above.