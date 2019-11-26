Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese joins 16 Morning News Now one final time

As we near the end of 2019, Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese’s term will also end.

Mayor-elect Rod Roberson takes over in January, but before then, Mayor Neese joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now one final time.

Neese discussed some of the highs and lows during his time as Mayor, including downtown redevelopment, Comi-Con and the Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix, as well as what is next for the city.

Neese also the latest on Parks and Recreation Superintendent Randall Norton, after he was accused of embezzling from a nonprofit youth organization he ran in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

“He is still in that position,” Neese said. “I’ve had a number of conversations with him in person, as well as on the phone. He’s going to keep his job under my administration, but what Mayor-elect Rod Roberson does is unknown.”

