Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese on 16 Morning News

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News to talk about several events happening in the city this summer and Monday night's storms.

Neese also talked about two Elkhart police officers who have been indicted by a federal grand jury for using excessive force against a handcuffed suspect. Neese said he isn't aware of timeline for the proceedings.

Mayor Neese talked about several upcoming events like the Firefighter's Challenge, the Jazz Festival and the third annual Riverwalk Grand Prix.

Neese also talked about Monday night's severe weather, and said he's unaware of any flooding following the storms.

"Any time we have a substantial amount of rain, it's always a concern, because we have more than 30 parks in the city of Elkhart, many of which are locations where we have events," he said.