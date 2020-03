It's been 73 days since the swearing-in of Elkhart's first black mayor, Rod Roberson.

There's a lot on his agenda. So we decided to check in with the new Chief Executive of the City with a Heart, Rod Roberson.

He talked about his State of the City address, set for March 31st.

He also spoke about the new MyElkhart311, a new city engagement app for Elkhart residents.

With summer near, public safety is also at top of mind for the new mayor.