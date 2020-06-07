Elkhart Man charged with injuring state trooper

Police are charging Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, of Elkhart with injuring a state trooper with an explosive device during the Fort Wayne Protests.

Indiana State Police say that on Saturday afternoon, May 30th, 2020, during the protest events in downtown Fort Wayne, an Indiana State Trooper was injured by a male protestor that deployed an explosive device against officers.

The explosion that resulted caused serious bodily injury to the Trooper, who was subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The Trooper was treated and released later that night, and has since been able to return to duty.

Gonzalez was not arrested immediately, but has since been booked into custody and remains held pending an initial hearing on four felony charges and two misdemeanors.