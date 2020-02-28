Elkhart Home and Outdoor Expo in its 45th year

The Elkhart Home and Outdoor Expo kicked off Friday in Elkhart County at Center Six One Five, celebrating its 45th year.

The expo was packed with more than 60 vendors peddling everything from new spring construction items to home improvement ideas, educational seminars and much more.

If you've got a hankering for home improvement, this expo hits the nail on the head.

There's plenty to see, and even wine tasting Friday night.

Organizers say it's the team effort that makes this event a success year after year.

"One of our missions is we are here for the community. We're looking for affordable housing, we're keeping people in their housing, aging in place, all of that, and it's whatever we can do to help this community see all the resources that are available to them," said Justin Hurtekant, the president of Home Builders Association of Elkhart County.

If you want to check it out, the expo goes until 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit baec.com.

