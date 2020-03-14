Elkhart, Goshen schools close due to the coronavirus

More local school districts have joined the list of others that are closing temporarily to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Elkhart and Goshen Community Schools made the announcement Saturday to suspend classes. At a news conference earlier in the day, the Elkhart County health officer recommended schools remain open.

Goshen Community Schools will close Monday, March 16, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. eLearning will begin on Wednesday, March 18 and continue every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through March 30. GCS plans to re-open on Monday, April 13.

Elkhart Community Schools announced on Facebook it will close all schools on Tuesday, March 17 through the period of spring break. Schools will tentatively re-open on Monday, April 13.

However, ECS said it understands families may not choose to send their children on Monday, March 16.

"That is certainly a parent or guardian’s right. If a student does not attend Monday, we simply ask that parents make arrangements at the end of the day or over the next two days to pick up the student’s learning materials for eLearning starting on March 19."

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Elkhart County, though a handful of people have been tested.