Elkhart Fire Department has new hazmat apparatus in service

Elkhart's Fire Department has a new piece of equipment in service.

The unit specializes in responding to situations involving hazardous materials.

The new hazmat truck will replace a 1985 gasoline engine that was no longer meeting the department's needs.

"We had some safety issues with our old truck," hazmat coordinator Chazz Taylor said. "Obviously, a 35-year-old apparatus responding to emergency stuff and a specialized detail as hazmat, we needed to move forward, get us moving in the right direction, and this truck fulfills that."

The new truck seats nine people and features a formal command center inside.

It will be used in the city of Elkhart, Elkhart County and to assist neighboring communities as needed.

