It's time to put your brain to the test!

The Elkhart Education Foundation is hosting a Trivia Night to raise money for an important cause.

Thursday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lindsay Stone was joined by Ashley Molyneaux to talk more about the 6th Annual Elkhart Education Foundation Trivia Night, happening Thursday, March 26th from 6 to 8 p.m.

If you're interested in signing up, you can RSVP at the Foundation's website.