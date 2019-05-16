Elkhart Democratic nominee for mayor Roberson on 16 Morning News

Rod Roberson, the Democratic nominee for mayor of Elkhart, joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Thursday to outline his pitch to voters.

Roberson, an Elkhart native, served on Elkhart's City Council for 16 years and worked as the director of a non-profit organization. Roberson said becoming mayor seems to serve as the "natural extension" to serving the community.

"I live in a community that people know me in a way that makes me feel they really accept me moving into this role as well," Roberson said.

Roberson said he wants the Elkhart Police Department to gain credibility and trust by creating relationships with different communities.

"We're going to make sure we work very diligently to make sure we know everyone in that neighborhood regardless where it is," he said.

Roberson also talked about diversifying the city's businesses, so that the city "can withstand some of the downturns the RV industry will have, and they typically have." Roberson also mentioned investment in industries, including the RV industry, as a priority.

If elected, Roberson would be the city's first African American mayor. He'll face Republican and former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller in the November general election.