Elkhart County under a travel advisory

The Elkhart County Commissioners have put a travel advisory for all of Elkhart County as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Routine or unnecessary travel is now discouraged and residents should use their own discretion for what is deemed necessary travel.

The county is advising residents only travel for work, grocery stores, dinner pick-ups, pharmacies, doctor appointments or helping family members.

From the Elkhart County Department of Emergency Management:

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including COVID-19 and the flu, is to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60% or greater alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Practice social distancing (no group functions such as book clubs, meetings, and or congregations of

10 or more)

• Stay home unless it is essential for you to go somewhere.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The myth is, that this virus is only affecting people 60 years of age and older. Please understand, that this virus can and will affect every age group. Everyone is a target of the COVID-19 Virus.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.

Elkhart County announced the first positive case of COVID-19 earlier today.

The patient is currently in isolation at Elkhart General Hospital, according to Beacon Health System.