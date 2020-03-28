Elkhart County travel advisory increased to orange level

The Elkhart County Department of Health has confirmed that the county now has community spread cases under investigation.

Due to an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the surrounding counties, the Elkhart County Commisioners and Mayors have raised the County Travel Status to a Orange / Watch level:

meaning that the conditions are threatening to the safety of the

public. During a “WATCH” local travel advisory, only essential

travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is

recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented

by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other

organizations.

For more information, you can follow the Elkhart County Health Department Health Education Division www.facebook.com/healtheducation.echd,

www.elkhartcountyhealth.org, or go to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website at www.isdh.in.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information on COVID-19.

