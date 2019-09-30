Elkhart County to spray to combat spread of mosquito-borne virus

Following the confirmation of several cases of a deadly mosquito-borne virus, Elkhart County commissioners have decided on an aerial spray plan to limit the spread of the disease.

Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, has recently become a concern, particularly in southwestern Michigan, where several cases have been confirmed in humans.

Spraying to kill adult mosquitoes will begin Wednesday at dusk. If weather does not cooperate, Thursday is the backup application date.

Commissioners made the decision after consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana State Department of Health, Elkhart County Health Department, Elkhart County Emergency Management and Purdue University Agriculture Extension office.

In Elkhart County, a total of eight horses have tested positive for the virus, as has one mosquito sample pool.

As a result, Elkhart County will join several counties in Michigan in spraying in an attempt to control the mosquitoes and protect residents.

Elkhart County's horse cases "are concentrated south of Bristol and west of Middlebury in an area often referred to as the 'fruit hills,'" according to a release issued by Elkhart County Emergency Management. The mosquito pool that tested positive was in the northwest portion of the county, near Boot Lake.

Elkhart County announced last week that it was looking into possible cases.

The chemical approved by commissioners is a pesticide called Dibrom, which will be applied in an ultra-low volume, or ULV, spray.

"ULV sprayers dispense very fine aerosol droplets that stay suspended in the air and kill adult mosquitoes on contact," the release says. "This is a tactic other states, including Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, have recently employed to combat EEE."

Dibrom has been Environmental Protection Agency-registered for use in the U.S. since 1959 and immediately begins to break down after being released into the open air. It also breaks down quickly in water and sunlight, according to the release.

Organic farms registered on Field Watch will not be sprayed. Organic farms not so registered must call Jeff Burbrink at the Purdue University Extension in Goshen by Tuesday at 574-533-0554.

The release says residents should take actions to protect ornamental fish ponds and beehives.

Spraying is expected to kill 90% of mosquitoes, but Elkhart County residents are still encouraged to take precautions, including using EPA-approved insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants.

The full release from Elkhart County Emergency Management is reproduced below:

- Avoiding areas where mosquitoes breed,

- Staying indoors when mosquitoes are active,

- Utilizing an EPA-registered insect repellent; and

- Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants in areas of high mosquito activity.

In addition, residents are urged to check their property for mosquito breeding sites and take the following actions:

- Empty containers that are holding water,

- Unclog gutters,

- Keep overgrown vegetation mowed,

- Dispose of old tires and

- Maintain screens in doorways and windows.

- Swimming pools should be maintained clean and operational;

- Ornamental ponds should be aerated to prevent the collection of mosquito larvae.

For more information about EEE, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/easternequineencephalitis/index.html.

