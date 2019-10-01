Elkhart County to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday

To combat the spread of the Eastern equine encephalitis, EEE, virus, Elkhart County will do some aerial spraying to kill mosquitoes.

So far, no human cases are reported in Elkhart, but eight horses and some pools of mosquito have tested positive for the virus.

The spraying is set to start at dusk Wednesday, and around 90% of the mosquito population could be gone. The chemical being used is known as Naled, or Dibrom.

An official with Purdue Extension present at the Elkhart County commissioners' announcement Tuesday says the spraying won’t be toxic to humans. However, it was mentioned that residents should take actions to protect ornamental fish ponds and beehives.

"We're losing the ground war with mosquitos and we're calling in air support, if you will. We really need to get this population down,” said Mike Yoder, the president of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.

EEE has proven to be deadly in Michigan. Elkhart County is taking steps to protect residents by making and emergency declaration and making plans to hit EEE from the air.

"So, it's our hope by declaring the emergency that it conveys to the public that we are still in a very serious health position at this point,” Yoder said.

The spraying is being paid for by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, focusing on two areas.

One area is just West of Simonton Lake to Ash Road, and from the Indiana Toll Road to the state line, north to south.

The second area is east of Bristol from just south of U.S. 20 to the state line.

16 News Now spoke with residents in one of the spray zones for their reaction. Some worry about the environmental impact.

"I'm a little bit worried because we don't want that disease; however, we're starting to see a huge decrease in the population of insects all over the world, not just here,” said David Young, who lives near Cassopolis Street.

Others fully support the move.

"Hopefully, it works what they're doing, spraying the area. Hopefully, it works, because I don't want to die from a mosquito, that's not good,” said Conner Short, who lives in the spray zone near Simonton Lake.

Even after the spraying, county commissioners said residents still need to protect themselves from mosquitoes, because there is still a real risk of contracting EEE.

"We want to be sure people don't become overconfident or we pass along this sense that everything is safe now, because it is not,” Yoder said.

There were three people tested for EEE in Elkhart County. Two came back negative, but the results on the third are still pending.

