Elkhart County rescheduling absentee in-person voting

Turning now to new details on Decision 20-20.

Elkhart County is rescheduling their absentee in-person voting.

Voting will now begin on May 5th.

Right now, Elkhart and Goshen locations will be open during the week and also the two Saturdays prior to Election Day.

The election board will also have locations in Middlebury and Nappanee.

If you don't want to vote in person, any registered voter can request an absentee ballot by mail.

The easiest way to get an application is to visit the Elkhart County Clerk's website.

This is a developing story as officials plan to meet later this month to review the corona-virus situation and the election.