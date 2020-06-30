Elkhart County public schools plan for in-person learning to start on time

School corporations in Elkhart County plan on bringing students back to school on time.

16 News Now tells us what families need to know about the start of school this fall.

Public schools in Elkhart County can expect to start on time while offering in-class instruction and virtual options.

Students will have to follow safety procedures approved by the Elkhart County Health Department.

School specific back to school plans are in the works and will be available soon.

Those will provide more details on reopening procedures including social distancing at schools, transportation, contact tracing, and safety.

