Elkhart County police are asking for help finding Brittany Hanners, a missing 29-year-old woman.

She was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Brittany is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Brittany Hanners should contact Detective Alber at 574-891-2357.