Elkhart County police are asking for help finding Salvador Torres, a 29-year-old man who has warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, escape and resisting law enforcement.

Torres is possibly in the Goshen area.

He's described as 5’6" tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office by calling (574) 533-4151.