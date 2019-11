Elkhart County police are on the scene of a Monday morning crash.

Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 6:14 a.m. This happened at Mishawaka Road and County Road 7.

Three people were transported to the hospital. 16 News Now has learned a Concord Community school bus that was carrying special needs children was involved in the crash.

