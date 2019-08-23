Elkhart County officials searching for woman accused of murder

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit and the United States Federal Marshall’s Office are looking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on an active warrant for murder.

Iman Cashmere Lula Gregory has been charged with murder for the death of Ishmael Porter.

He was found dead at the 300 block of Sherman Street in Elkhart on May 26.

The warrant for Gregory's arrest was originally sealed, but have been released from that status in order to help locate her.

Authorities say Gregory is 25 years old, 5’7”, and weighs around 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on where she is should contact the tip line at (574) 295-2821.