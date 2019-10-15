Elkhart County officials investigate Tuesday morning hit and run crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash involving a bicycle.

Police were called to 71500 County Road 7, just north of Nappanee, around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

16 News Now has learned a vehicle was south bound on County Road 7, north of County Road 52 when it struck a 17-year-old riding a bicycle.

When police arrived, the vehicle was not around.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a maroon Chevrolet Impala with possible front-passenger side damage.

The 17-year-old, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend by helicopter for back pain.

