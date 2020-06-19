Elkhart County now third in the state with coronavirus cases

On Friday, Elkhart County reported 85 new cases of coronavirus.

To compare, Marion County, home of Indianapolis, reported just 49 new cases.

Elkhart County has the sixth highest population in the state.

But as of this week, they now have the third highest amount of coronavirus cases across the state.

This continued spike in cases led the Elkhart County Commissioners to pass a resolution Monday night recommending face coverings inside of public facilities and when physical distancing isn't able to be met.

"We do think that the mask recommendation was an important step that the county took," city of Elkhart spokesperson Corinne Straight-Reed. "We would also support a mask mandate within the county as well. And we do know that a lot of the business leaders in the community were very active in encouraging the county to come out with that mask ordinance or that mask resolution because it makes it easier for them to enforce that too in their businesses. Because we do hear from some businesses that say the county doesn't have a mandate or the city doesn't have a mandate so I don't need to enforce that. So we know that extra level of encouragement and support for businesses who may want to have a mask requirement for their facility that is really helpful when it comes from the city or the county."

The resolution also recommended gatherings be limited to just 50 people. That's a step back from the state's recommendation which is currently at 250 people.

Two months ago, Elkhart County had just 155 confirmed cases.

One Month ago, the county had 731 cases.

Now, the county has tripled in cases with now 2477 cases county-wide.

The city of Elkhart is urging people to wear their masks.

"I want to continue people to continue to social distance, continue to wear a mask and to remember that wearing a mask is really an act of caring and an act of compassion for your neighbors," Straight-Reed said. "Because you wearing a mask is protecting those around you and if they do the same thing, they're going to protect you. So let's be a strong community and stay together. Although we know the vast majority of people who get this virus will never have to be hospitalized, as well as the vast majority who get this virus will recover, we also know that there are many vulnerable in our community that won't recover from it. So wear your mask to protect them."

The city's spokesperson says they do not feel that the county is ready to go into Stage 5 on the Fourth of July.

They also saw a spike in cases after Memorial Day Weekend and are nervous about a spike in cases following the Fourth.

