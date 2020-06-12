Elkhart County moving into Phase 4 despite COVID-19 spike

There was some debate and confusion about whether or not Elkhart County would enter Phase 4 of the 'Back On Track Indiana' plan.

Elkhart County leaders were looking at extending Phase 3 because of the spike of coronavirus cases in the county. Instead, the State of Indiana says Elkhart is moving to Phase 4 with the rest of the state.

"As of right now we're moving into stage 4, we're going to push the education even harder," Jenn Tobey says. She's the Director of Emergency Management for Elkhart County.

The rumors of staying in Phase 3 caught residents' attention.

"It's alarmed a lot of people so it's given us even more of an opportunity to do the education and to send out the messaging that social distancing is important," Tobey says. "The times when you should wear masks without us mandating it, which will all help in lowering those numbers in the future."

The county could go against the state and stay in Phase 3, but that may not be the best plan.

"In this community that creates a lot of confusion and if we were going to do that we should have talked about that 7 to 10 days ago, not the day that we moved to Phase 4," Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder says.

Elkhart County could go back to Phase 3, but that won't be completely based on a continued spike in cases. That would be based more on hospital utilization by COVID-19 patients, according to Yoder .He says that currently hospitals have plenty of beds and are not seeing a urge in COVID-19 patients. The decision to go back a phase would likely come from the state and after talking with healthcare officials with the county.

In the meantime, sticking to healthy habits could keep people safe.

"I think it's great that Goshen is reopening again. I've heard that its mostly just hand washing, you know? Proper hygiene, hand washing," Kara Fergison of Goshen says.

"I think we can continue on. I know there's a lot of caution in the area right now, but I feel pretty good about where Elkhart County is," Joyce Rider of Bristol says.

So as Elkhart County continues to lead Michiana in total number of COVID-19 cases, it's time to phase-in to Phase 4, but some say we should have stayed phased-out for a little while longer.

"I think it would have been prudent to wait another 7 days I guess, but there's so many different opinions out there that it just seemed that this is the correct move at this moment, I guess," Commissioner Yoder says.