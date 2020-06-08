Elkhart County hospitals battle recent spike in coronavirus cases

As the number of coronavirus case numbers continues to rise in Elkhart County, we're digging deeper to find out how local hospitals are responding to spike.

Elkhart County continues to climb in the ranking of counties seeing the most new cases in the state.

Today, we're hearing what Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health are doing in response.

Goshen Health officials released a statement this afternoon saying the spike is due to people returning to work, a relaxation of social distancing and not wearing masks in public.

Dr. Daniel Nafziger, Hospital Chief Medical Officer, said quote, "The most important step we can take is to keep our guard up."

Goshen Health has resumed services with significantly expanded safety and cleaning measures to ensure health care is accessible for all in a safe environment.

Those extra measures are also being taken at Elkhart General Hospital.

Dr. Michelle Bache, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Elkhart GENERAL hospital, said “There's definitely an upward trajectory, which is concerning. The majority of the cases are in the 50 and under crowd. Those are the people going out, going to work, socializing. Those are activities we know are spreading the infection.”