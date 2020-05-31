Elkhart County has 5th highest number of coronavirus cases in Indiana

Elkhart County now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michiana, and the fifth most in the state of Indiana.

This comes after recent New York Times data shows Elkhart as one of the next emerging hot spots in the country for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, county and city officials told us there are a number of reasons for the spike in cases.

They include more people getting back to work, difficulty in following distancing guidelines at manufacturing jobs, people coming in from outside of the county to work, and increase access to testing... which is giving a more accurate reading of cases.

Unlike St. Joseph County, there's not a mandated mask requirement.

Officials did send out a news release earlier in the week reminding everyone to stay six feet apart.