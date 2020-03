The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting death in Goshen.

The incident happened Thursday night at 9:37 a.m. near the 500 block of Cross Street.

Officers were called to the scene and found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics later pronounced the man dead.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Ivan Pedrosa of Goshen.

The county homicide unit is now investigating.