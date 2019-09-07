Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating after teenager found deceased

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a teenager was found deceased Saturday morning.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, officers were dispatched to 900 block of Wagner Ave at 12:25 Saturday morning in regards to a subject on the railroad tracks.

Officers arrived and found a male victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jaiden Cooper.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is currently working the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-8281, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org