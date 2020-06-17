Elkhart County 4-H Fair creates t-shirt to poke fun at 2020 cancellation

The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled many events this summer, but the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is still finding a way to put a smile on the faces of fairgoers.

Fair officials created a t-shirt, poking fun at the cancelled fair, with 2020 crossed out, and 2021 written instead.

The General Manager of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, says it's been an emotional time deciding to cancel the fair, but this is a way to bring fair goers together even though they can't be together in person.

“I hope we only have to cancel the fair one time in my lifetime and I want a t-shirt to commemorate it,” said Miranda Muir. “That's what we do. We get fun souvenirs for things like this. We thought it was fun to say we're working at it. We'll come back stronger than ever and take two years but we're excited to move forward.”

To purchase a t-shirt, click here.