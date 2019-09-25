Elkhart County Election Board hosting voting equipment demonstrations

The Elkhart County Election Board will host several demonstrations of new voting equipment used in this year’s municipal primary.

The sessions are open to the public so residents can become familiar with the touchscreen technology and run a sample ballot.

Public demonstrations will be held at the following locations:

Goshen Public Library – Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bristol Public Library – Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Elkhart Public Library – Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Goshen Public Library – Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

St. James A.M.E Church – Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

