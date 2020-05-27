Elkhart County Election Board changes voting locations amid pandemic

The Elkhart County Election Board had to make a few changes to the vote center locations that will be open on Election Day next Tuesday.

Some vote centers decided not to participate due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving officials no choice to make some changes.

Five vote centers have been relocated temporarily. One vote center has been moved to a new location for future elections and two locations have been added.

In total, 29 vote centers will be open in Elkhart County from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2nd.

.