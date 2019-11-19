Elkhart County Commissioners give green light for new RV inspection facility

Elkhart County Commissioners are giving the green light for a new RV inspection facility to be built southeast of the RV/MH Hall of Fame.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen NewsThe Goshen News, commissioners approved the zoning request Monday for 70 acres of land along County Road 6, east of County Road 19, from agricultural to a heavy business district.

The new facility would allow RV manufacturers to bring new products for quality control inspections before they are shipped to customers.

Chris Marbach, of Elkhart-based engineering firm Marbach, Brady & Weaver Inc., said about 40 employees would work at the site, with potential for a maximum of 80 workers at full operation.

