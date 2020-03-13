Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds suspending all events for at least 30 days

The Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds made an announcement Thursday evening that it's suspending all events, outside of the 4-H program, for a minimum of 30 days, over concerns of the coronavirus.

This comes after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the state of Indiana strongly recommended the postponement and cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people.

In the statement it reads:

"This situation is extremely challenging for our entire community and our goal is to work with every client to help as best we can during this trying time. All parties are being contacted, and those with questions are encouraged to contact the Fair Office directly. The situation and supporting information are changing almost hourly. We are committed to doing our absolute best to keep everyone informed as quickly as we can. Our ultimate hope is to resume normal operations once the ban is lifted and be back to serving our community at that time."

It also mentions that Purdue Extension mandated that all 4-H related workshops, events, and meetings that have 50 or more people will not meet face to face. They will instead meet through alternative methods or will postpone the meetings altogether.