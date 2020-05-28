Elkhart County 4-H Fair introduces food drive-thru

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will feature a food drive-thru in June.

You can find more information below.

The fair is currently scheduled for July 24 to August 1.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair posted the following on Facebook:



We're bringing a taste of the Fair to Elkhart County in June! Join us for our Fair Food Drive-Thru event, June 5-7, June 12-14, and June 19-21! Simply drive through in your car and pick up your favorite tasty Fair treats!

Hours

Fridays & Saturdays - noon to 7pm

Sundays - noon to 5pm

*Cash only. We ask that everyone stays in their vehicles while on grounds. No walk-up orders will be accepted. A map, list of vendors, and menus will be posted soon.



