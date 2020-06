The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will host a Fair Food Drive-Thru this weekend.

You can pick up your favorite, tasty fair treats during these dates and times:

Friday, June 19

Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Noon to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

Noon to 5 p.m.

Cash only. Organizers ask everyone to stay in their vehicles while on the grounds. No walk-up orders will be accepted.