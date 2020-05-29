Elkhart County 4-H Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

This year's Elkhart County 4-H Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video announcement from the fair board president and the fairground general manager that was posted on Facebook Friday morning.





From the Elkhart County 4-H Fair:



It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board of Directors has voted to postpone the 2020 Fair to be held in conjunction with the 2021 Fair from July 23-31, 2021. Additionally, the board voted to allow 4-H to proceed with the 4-H programs at their discretion with the understanding that they will comply with all of Purdue’s guidelines during the traditional fair week.



