Elkhart County 4-H Fair Kicks Off

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair kicked off Friday in Goshen and goes until July 27th.

For opening day on July 19th, it’s $5 Friday, which means admission into the fair costs $5 for that day only.

And since hot temperatures are expected, fair organizers are more than prepared.

A cooling center is located at the Eastern Star Building, and a cooling tent is located on the south side of Commercial Building A.

Misting stations are located throughout the fairgrounds, including on Rotary Boulevard and near the Young McDonald’s Barn.

Many vendors will also be offering special discounts on cool drinks and treats, such as ice cream, smoothies and lemon shake-ups.

And as for the animals, extra precautions are also being taken to keep them safe in the heat.

"Our 4-H leaders, our extension educators and our fair board vet are all working very diligently to make sure all the animals are kept comfortable during this hot weather,” said Fair Board President Josh Culp.

Special performances will take place at the Grandstands throughout the week, including performances by Echosmith, Jake Owen and John King.

For more information on all that’s happening at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, click here .